ORLEANS – On Thursday morning Lake Region Union High School faculty and students took part in an active shooter evacuation drill.
At the stroke of ten, assistant vice-principal Sharon Gonyaw announced over the intercom that the drill had begun. She then calmly described the shooter, played by Principal Andre Messier, as the students walked out of the building, across the parking lot, to waiting school buses that were out of sight of the main school entrance. From there the buses took them a short distance to the Orleans Fire Station.
Officials don’t normally keep the relocation site under wraps because it seems most school shootings have just one gunman, said Messier. Also, it’s better for families to know where their students will be should such an event take place, he explained.
The last time that Lake Region held this type of drill was four years ago. Messier, who explained that the Covid pandemic prevented them from holding similar exercises in more recent years, said it’s something that the school has done three or four times in the past. All students and staff are trained in the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate (ALICE) Protocol, he said.
“When we do these exercises, it’s a chance to put some things into practice,” Messier said. “We have law enforcement observers at the school and relocation site.”
