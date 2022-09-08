Lake Region Active Shooter Drill

Local law enforcement officers stand outside Lake Region Union High School on Thursday for an active shooter drill. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

ORLEANS – On Thursday morning Lake Region Union High School faculty and students took part in an active shooter evacuation drill.

At the stroke of ten, assistant vice-principal Sharon Gonyaw announced over the intercom that the drill had begun. She then calmly described the shooter, played by Principal Andre Messier, as the students walked out of the building, across the parking lot, to waiting school buses that were out of sight of the main school entrance. From there the buses took them a short distance to the Orleans Fire Station. 

