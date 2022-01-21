BARTON- Lake Region Union High School teachers Amy Kelley and Mariah O'Hara outlined the results of a student survey conducted a year ago and presented the findings to the high school board at the most recent board meeting. The teachers and their colleagues compiled the data, which addresses the school's culture and its impact on BIPOC and marginalized groups.
Survey results were compiled for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), marginalized groupss and the general population.
Some of the responses to questions need clarification. As an examples question 3 in the survey focuses on offensive comments. Kelley said there was no follow up question to learn of the outcome of the student's experience or the nature of the comment.
