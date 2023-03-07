Bernard Peters

Bernard Peters makes a comment during the annual Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District meeting. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

ORLEANS – Voters in the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District attended their annual meeting at Lake Region Union High School Monday evening, where they approved an annual budget of $14,334,284 for the fiscal year 2024, Last year, voters approved $12,841,736.

Before the vote, Board Member Debbie Brunelle explained the 11.62 percent hike.

