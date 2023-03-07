ORLEANS – Voters in the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District attended their annual meeting at Lake Region Union High School Monday evening, where they approved an annual budget of $14,334,284 for the fiscal year 2024, Last year, voters approved $12,841,736.
Before the vote, Board Member Debbie Brunelle explained the 11.62 percent hike.
“A lot of it is staffing changes,” she said, adding that the district is also adding a few positions. “There were some changes with our assessments and a few other minor things.”
Some of the increases over last year include healthcare premiums that increased by about 13 percent. They also added a stipend for a district-wide athletic coordinator. The district also increased Unified Arts by two full-time employees (FTE) and added support personnel for a total of 5.5 FTE across the school district.
