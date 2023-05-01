BARTON - Lake Region Union High School (LR) student Sylvia Brownlow recently returned from a state science fair with five awards in tow.
Brownlow should be used to success; she won four medals the year prior.
Brownlow was introduced to STEM (science, technology, engineer, mathematics) while attending North Country Union Junior High School. After enrolling at LR, Brownlow continued to pursue an interest in science, joining a newly formed science club under the direction of teacher Bill Gilson.
This year Brownlow went solo. Her project stems from a problem with Brownlow's three horses. Algae and bacteria can build up on the water trough. In the winter, the water freezes so the horses have to be given fresh water daily.
Brownlow manufactured a trough divided into two sections. On one side she placed UV lights and grow lights. The other side had grown lights only. The idea was for the growlights to encourage algae and bacteria growth and then to see how effective UV light was at killing the growth.
