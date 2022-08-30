NEWPORT CITY - To encourage lakefront landowners to protect shorelines and water quality, the Lake Wise program has been established. According to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation lake shoreline coordinator Alison Marchione the program establishes a culture of lake shore living. Through the program Marchione works with property owners establishing good conservation practices and controlling stormwater runoff.

"The National Lake Assessment Organization says 45 percent of Vermont lakeshores are developed," Marchione advised a collection of Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) members and supporters at MWA's recent annual meeting held on Thursday, August 25. 

