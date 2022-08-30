NEWPORT CITY - To encourage lakefront landowners to protect shorelines and water quality, the Lake Wise program has been established. According to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation lake shoreline coordinator Alison Marchione the program establishes a culture of lake shore living. Through the program Marchione works with property owners establishing good conservation practices and controlling stormwater runoff.
"The National Lake Assessment Organization says 45 percent of Vermont lakeshores are developed," Marchione advised a collection of Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) members and supporters at MWA's recent annual meeting held on Thursday, August 25.
Minimizing stormwater runoff into lakes will reduce the amount of phosphorus infested sediment that drains into Vermont's lakes and ponds. The result of the runoff is elevated levels of algae bloom, which reduces the oxygen in the water while adversely impacting aquatic plants and animals.
To be eligible for a Lake Wise designation, Marchione evaluates four areas of concern, recommends solutions, and provides support to resolve any problems. The four areas they evaluate are driveways, structures and septic systems, recreation areas, and shorelines.
"You'll get technical assistance and once you pass the four categories, we award a Lake Wise designation," Marchione explained.
Through the program, roads and driveways are redesigned to prevent erosion. Vegetative edges are encouraged around parking areas. Rock lined ditches are added as needed to slow the flow of water in order to reduce erosion, and rain gardens can be built to collect runoff, filtering it before the water drains into a lake.
