MONTPELIER - Morgan native Larry Labor has been appointed to the Vermont State Legislature by Governor Phil Scott. On Wednesday afternoon a press release issued by the governor's office announced former Representative Lynn Batchelor's replacement.
The Batchelors wanted to return to Florida where they lived for year before moving to Derby Line in 2001. Husband David grew up in the border town. Their house sold faster than anticipated, leaving Batchelor with no choice but to resign prior to the 2022 legislative session.
Representative Brian Smith, who will share the two member district with Labor, and former Orleans County Republican Committee chair Chet Greenwood, encouraged Labor to apply for the vacant position.
Read more in Thursday's Newport Daily Express...