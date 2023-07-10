NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has published new regulations managing wake boats on Vermont's lakes and ponds. There is still time to comment on the rules, in writing, to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules. The rules will prohibit "wakesports" on lakes, ponds, and reservoirs with less than 50 contiguous acres that are both 500 feet from shore and a minimum of 20 feet of depth. A wake boat can be used only in one lake per summer unless the boat is decontaminated at a certified Department of Environmental Conservation service provider.
Last Chance to Comment on Wake Boat Rules
- BY ED BARBER Staff Writer
