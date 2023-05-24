NEWPORT CITY - On May 17, as temperatures dropped into the lower 20s farmers' worst fears were realized. Early blooming plants froze impacting agriculture operations across north and central Vermont. Thousands of acres of crops are alleged to have been destroyed.
“The losses caused by the late spring frost is heartbreaking for those who produce fruits, produce, berries and wine,” said Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. “The hard freeze will mean significant losses for our growers and those who make their living off fruits and vegetables. The extent of the damage may not be known for several weeks but early indications are discouraging.”