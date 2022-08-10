GLOVER - Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Penny Chamberlin produced updated teacher assignment charts reflecting the recent hiring of several more teachers at Monday’s school board meeting. The supervisory union has had 82 openings since January, but has slowly been filling the gaps.
Along with new hires, more students are being enrolled into the elementary school system. Chamberlin said they just added five students.
Two schools will transition fifth grade students into the middle school, which currently consists of grades six through eight. Albany and Orleans will offer this model unless more teachers are hired. The remaining four schools will continue to offer a sixth through eighth grade middle school.
The area of concern to Chamberlin is the number of open specialist positions.
"Last year we had 70 paraprofessionals in the district," Chamberlin advised the LRUEMSD school board. "Now we're at 55."
To ensure services for all students in need, Chamberlin said the district will have to hire outside services. The students can work with the specialists via Zoom.
