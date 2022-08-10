Penny Chamberlin

GLOVER - Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Penny Chamberlin produced updated teacher assignment charts reflecting the recent hiring of several more teachers at Monday’s school board meeting. The supervisory union has had 82 openings since January, but has slowly been filling the gaps.

Along with new hires, more students are being enrolled into the elementary school system. Chamberlin said they just added five students. 

