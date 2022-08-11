Laura Dolgin

NEWPORT CITY – Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin has been on the job for over seven years. Her position started on July 20, 2015. Dolgin replaced former City Manager John Ward Jr. when he retired.

During a recent interview, Dolgin noted that the grand list has increased from $257 million to $326 million due to a variety of reasons since she became city manager seven years ago.

