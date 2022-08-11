NEWPORT CITY – Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin has been on the job for over seven years. Her position started on July 20, 2015. Dolgin replaced former City Manager John Ward Jr. when he retired.
During a recent interview, Dolgin noted that the grand list has increased from $257 million to $326 million due to a variety of reasons since she became city manager seven years ago.
"Yes, our budget is going up, but our grand list is also going up, which helps offset everyone’s taxes," she said. "When I started, Newport was kind of a sleepy little place."
Dolgin said she was working on mastering the daily job operations, the municipal budget, getting to know the department heads, and the responsibilities of each of the departments. Dolgin was on the job for eight months when the EB-5 disappointment was announced, which meant development promises were not going to happen.
"That was like a record rip that was going to change the job exponentially," she said of her position. "There were a lot of questions about the city's involvement, wondering if we were culpable in any way, and fortunately, we were not."
While no city official was to blame, downtown Newport City was left with an open space that some call the "Opportunity Lot."
Dolgin recalled that during a public meeting immediately after the EB-5 news broke, a community member made things a bit lighter when they asked Mayor Paul Monette about what city officials were going to do about chickens running loose in their neighborhood.
"It was such a wonderful moment about small town life," she said with a smile. "It was wonderful and charming, and it put things in perspective and was truly appreciated."
Dolgin said the city has been working hard at recreating itself. She credits the Pomerleau family for things like the walking path behind the Waterfront Plaza that make Newport City a place where people want to be.
For the rest of the story see Friday's Express