DERBY - The Northeast Kingdom continues to show its holiday spirit. On Friday, the law enforcement community, including the courthouse staff, gathered at the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office to pick up presents that they delivered to schools in Orleans and Essex County. The schools will give the unwrapped presents to pre-chosen families who might need a little assistance over the holiday season. The families will give the gifts to their children as they see fit.
The whole idea known as Operation Santa came as the brainchild of dispatcher Tammy LaCourse and then Sheriff Kirk Martin. In its 14th year, the concept continues under Sheriff Jennifer Harlow. Even though the officers made the deliveries Friday, LaCourse predicts she will continue receiving requests up to Christmas.
“We do every year, and we don’t say no,” she said. “We get them done.”
As of Friday, the initiative provided presents for 310 kids, the highest they’ve ever done. All the donations came from the public and law enforcement’s own expense.
Read more in Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...