WASHINGTON D.C. – While the world watched in horror as rioters invaded the Capitol Building January 6, many lawmakers had a front-row seat to mayhem and destruction. This includes Vermont’s delegation.
Senator Patrick Leahy, D- VT said in a phone interview that he was debating the issue of the electoral vote when the chaos began. He said Vice-President Mike Pence was presiding when a couple of plain-clothed Capitol Police Officers and a couple of Secret Service Members ran into the chamber and “practically yanked” him off the his chair. Leahy also saw a law enforcement officer carrying a submachine gun and other police officers with guns drawn.
“You could hear the noise outside,” he recalled. “They said the Capitol was under invasion, one person was already dead, and we had to get out of there.”
