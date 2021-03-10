WASHINGTON (WEDNESDAY, March 10, 2021) – Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, hailed House passage Wednesday of the American Rescue Plan, which will bring much-needed financial relief to Vermonters and help to Vermont communities. The House passed the final version of the package that the Senate had passed on Saturday.
Leahy said that through direct assistance to Vermonters, financial aid for the State of Vermont and local municipalities, and dozens of other programs, the package will direct more than $2.7 billion in formula funding and economic payments to the state and to individual Vermonters. The bill now goes to the desk of President Biden, who has said he will sign it. Leahy said the Biden Administration will begin delivering some of these resources to Vermonters before the end of the month.
Leahy said: “From family budgets, to health care delivery, to students and business owners struggling with slow or no broadband, the pandemic has strained nearly every aspect of life across Vermont. My top priority for this relief package has been to ensure that Vermont has the resources we need to address our current needs and to chart a course of recovery out of the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan delivers on that goal by making significant investments in our infrastructure to help us end this pandemic and making the largest investments to address poverty in over a generation.”
As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy worked to include provisions across many programs that ensure all states would receive equitable resources, regardless of their population size. While additional resources will come into Vermont through competitive programs, unemployment insurance benefits, and other means, he said Vermont should receive an estimated $2.7 billion from the following sources:
· $1.35 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (includes $113 million for infrastructure such as broadband and $197 million for Vermont municipalities)
· $731 million in Economic Impact Payments to Vermonters
· $293 million for Vermont K-12 Schools
· $152 million for Rental Assistance
· $65 million for Vermont Colleges and Universities
· $50 million for Homeowner Assistance
· $47 million for Childcare Subsidies and Support for Childcare Providers
· $27 million for Vaccine Distribution
· $20.7 million for LIHEAP
· $14.3 million in Public Transit Funds