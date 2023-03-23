MONTPELIER – Sen. Russ Ingalls (R-Essex-Orleans) gave the Express an overview of bills that have cleared the Senate and have moved on to the house. Some, he feels, have benefits while others continue to cause worry.
Bills of worry include a legislative pay increase that seeks to double what lawmakers make, open state employee healthcare to legislators, and give lawmakers up to $1,600 to reimburse childcare or dependent care fees, among other things. The bill would also create a working group to investigate how the legislature works, including reviewing if sessions should go all year.