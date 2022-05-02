DERBY – The sounds of kids’ joy and wonderment rose from the Dailey Memorial Library Saturday as entertainment and learning came together for a Lego Powered Machines Workshop.
The library hosts the free workshops every month or two, said Children’s Librarian Garrett Brinton. They held two last Thursday during school break and two on Saturday.
“We have these neat, high-tech, special Lego education kits with motors and battery packs that you can [use to] make different kinds of projects,” he explained. At the last event, the kids made drag racers. Saturday’s theme was Robotic Alien Stick Insects. The youngsters made motorized robots that walked on the floor and encountered each other.
Read more in Monday's Newport Daily Express...
“By learning to put them together according to the directions and do some official projects, they learn how the different parts work,” Brinton said.