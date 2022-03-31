NEWPORT CITY - Over the last week area property owners have received unsolicited offers for their home, some at prices far below market value. The offers are being made through a mail campaign, and are based on property’s municipale assessed value, not the higher market value. This has left many wondering if this is a scam attempt directed towards more vulnerable members of the community.
Ryan Pronto at Jim Campbell Real Estate said the company received dozens of calls over the past week asking if the offer is legitimate. He posted a notice in the Newport Vermont Hopes Facebook page to make the public aware of the offers.
"Our office and agents have been receiving numerous phone calls daily from sellers who have received an offer in the mail to purchase their property," Pronto stated. "Please be aware that this is a mass-mailing in the local area/NEK and make sure to do your homework on any purchaser before ever accepting an offer like this."
Several area residents responded to the notice in Newport Hopes, posting similar claimes. One recipient of a letter said the amount offered was $10,000 lower than they paid for the house 12 years ago and did not reflect the current assessed value. Another person
The offer to purchase a house isn't illegal or necessarily a scam.
