On Monday, July 4, thousands of ping balls fell through the air onto a target on the North Country Union Junior High School Soccer Field. The reason, The Lindy Palin Flyover and Ping Pong Drop fundraiser sponsored by the Rotary Club of Newport.
The ping pong ball drop replaced the annual Junior High School Basketball Tournament usually held over winter break. The tournament usually raises about $10,000. Unfortunately, the tournament has been put on hold due to Covid. However, the Rotary Duck Regatta that takes place in late September is still afloat.
As of Wednesday, the unofficial tally was over $14,000, Rotary member Wendy Franklin said.