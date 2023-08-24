NEWPORT CITY - Holland resident Lucy Neal (Nulhegan tribe) is one of eight artists commissioned to create a mural in Montpelier at the Green Mountain Transit building. The 27’ by 17' wall depicts Vermont's Abenaki heritage. Abena Songbird (Mississquoi tribe) is lead designer of the project. Recently Songbird was commissioned to paint a mural at Gateway Park in Montpelier. The Montpelier Arts Commission then contacted Songbird about another project. Songbird contacted artists to work on the mural. The mural depicts four seasons that reflect Abenaki culture. For the full story

