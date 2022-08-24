NEWPORT CITY - Farmers and landowners interested in climate change, carbon markets, and water quality are invited to a meeting hosted by the Cornerstone Dairy. Organized through the Orleans County Conservation District, three speakers will share their expertise in several fields.
Joshua Faulkner is a research assistant at the UVM Extension Service and a climate change research coordinator. He will share results of research related to climate change as well as soil, water, and nutrient issues.
Vermont's weather patterns have changed over the decades. According to the Vermont State climate summaries, the average annual precipitation has increased over six inches since the 1960s. Much of the increased precipitation arrives in torrential downpours. Faulkner works with farmers to mitigate the damage from flooding and limit the amount of run-off nutrients and soil that end up in waterways.
The research Faulkner will be presenting is from the Vermont Agricultural Resilience in a Changing Climate. The goal is to balance climate resilience, economic sustainability, and environmental quality.