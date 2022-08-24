NEWPORT CITY - Farmers and landowners interested in climate change, carbon markets, and water quality are invited to a meeting hosted by the Cornerstone Dairy. Organized through the Orleans County Conservation District, three speakers will share their expertise in several fields.

Joshua Faulkner is a research assistant at the UVM Extension Service and a climate change research coordinator. He will share results of research related to climate change as well as soil, water, and nutrient issues.

