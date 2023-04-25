A group of local organizations came together on April 7, 2021 at CCV to help a number of Ukrainians, who are now living in the area, access resources that will help them obtain employment.
Sarah Corrow, associate director of academic technology at the Community College of Vermont (CCV), Neil Morrissette, business account manager for Northeast Kingdom Workforce Partners, and Matthew Bergeron, career pathway navigator for HireAbility formally Vocational Rehabilitation put together the resource day. Bergeron has been working with some Ukrainians with professional career pathway goals, while others are working with a vocational rehabilitation counselor.
During a conversation, Corrow and Morrissette started tossing ideas around on how to help the Ukrainians. They decided to hold a New Americans Day where many public assistance resources would be in one place.
“If I ever have my life uprooted the way that these people have, I would want, where I land, for the people to treat me with kindness and compassion,” Corrow said. “These amazing people are wandering in, and they are asking us at CCV about how to apply for assistance or how to get a job.”
Morrissette said that even before his conversation with Corrow, local organizations were going to the Agape Ministries House of Mercy, which is a home for Ukrainian immigrants who have recently come to the US. But, Moressette and Corrow felt that there needed to be a way where these people could have these resources in one place and get answers to their questions, as well as the help they needed to move forward towards either employment or educational paths.
“We wanted to get all the resources together on one day for everybody,” said Morrissette. He noted that Agape Ministries House of Mercy provided transportation for those who wanted to attend the event.
Corrow and Morrissette indicated that the resource day worked well, and approximately ten Ukrainians attended the event. The organizers even arranged for an interpreter to be present at the event to help those who are still learning English. Representatives from Economic Services, the Department of Labor, CCV, HireAbility, Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, and the North Country Career Center were present at the event.
“It helped us better understand what they needed so we could tailor our responses in a way that was effective and remove barriers for them,” said Corrow.
Corrow said several Ukrainians she spoke to have advanced college degrees so they are not necessarily in need of education, but CCV can help them get their transcripts evaluated. She said that if some credits don’t come in, the Ukrainians can take CCV’s assessment to prior learning class to make up those credits and help them towards getting an American degree.
Bergeron added that he is working with three people that have advanced degrees: a physician who was a pediatrician in Ukraine and had his own practice for 15 years; someone that was a high-level engineer; and a third person he is working with is a doctor of psychology. Whether or not their credentials are equivalent to those required in the United States is a complex issue, so Bergeron worked to connect them with the Office of Professional Regulation. However, one of them recently got hired by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Bergeron said major hospitals have talent acquisition specifically for folks from outside the country. However, he said there is a process of making apples to apples, and when it is not, the person might need to take an additional course, said Bergeron. However, to become licensed, everyone needs to take a test.
One of the biggest pieces, beyond the cultural and language barrier, is funding, said Bergeron. He was referring to them getting their credentials sent to the United States which can cost several hundred dollars. Some don’t have work visas and could not immediately get a local job, Bergeron said.
“They are just existing on their tenet grant,” Bergeron said.
Even though several of the local Ukrainians have college degrees, some of them would like to continue their education and take CCV classes for reasons such as improving their English. Advancement grants from the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) will help cover expenses. The classes will also allow them to experience American college firsthand, said Corrow.
“I can’t imagine sitting up there at Derby Green, 24 hours a day as a licensed psychologist or a doctor and just twiddling my thumbs,” said Corrow. She said a peer from the Chittenden County area said something that resonated with her, and that was that the Ukrainians coming to the US have just come from an extremely traumatic situation. They have no jobs, and many don’t know what’s next. The person told her that, “it’s not culturally immersive for them; it’s overwhelming,” Corrow said.
Corrow said she is pretty sure that many of the people that attended the New Americans Day workshop also attended the job fair hosted by NEK Workforce Partners and the Newport Daily Express.