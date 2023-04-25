A group of local organizations came together on April 7, 2021 at CCV to help a number of Ukrainians, who are now living in the area, access resources that will help them obtain employment. 

Sarah Corrow, associate director of academic technology at the Community College of Vermont (CCV), Neil Morrissette, business account manager for Northeast Kingdom Workforce Partners, and Matthew Bergeron, career pathway navigator for HireAbility formally Vocational Rehabilitation put together the resource day. Bergeron has been working with some Ukrainians with professional career pathway goals, while others are working with a vocational rehabilitation counselor.

