Christopher Roy has been heating up the local karaoke nights, and now he is taking his talent nationwide.
Roy intends to leave Friday, April 1, for a 13-week tour.
Roy started his karaoke career several years ago and has hit the ground running ever since.
“There are tons of karaoke bars across the country,” Roy said in an exclusive interview. “I want to hit as many stages as possible.”
Roy enjoys singing most genres but likes country, ballads, and Old Time Rock and Roll the best.
“I love my fans, some of whom are friends in low places,” he said. “I just hope they don’t drink too much black velvet and can keep their hands to themselves. Then it’ll be almost paradise after all.”
Accompanying Roy will be his assistant Rho Dee.
Roy’s manager, Mike RaPhone, wishes him the best and asks anyone reading this to check out today’s date.