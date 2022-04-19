DERBY – A local ministry group hopes to purchase the former Derby Green Nursing Home and turn it into a “house of merci,” also called a place of refuge.
Agape Ministries Inc., is the organization that is leading the charge.
Dr. Theresa Cianciolo, who is the co-director of Agape Ministries Inc., and Pastor Scott Cianciolo said that their board had voted on Saturday morning to go forward with purchasing the facility.
Their next step will be to finalize their lender.
Theresa said they also have a real estate attorney checking out the conditions of the property and will make sure the property is zoned for what they want to do.
The directors soon expect to vote on a purchase and sales agreement. According to the website of a local real estate agent, the owner is asking for $750,000 for the Derby Green property. The appraised value of the property is $862,000. The Cianciolos were not sure how much the organization was going to offer.
The immediate plan for the property, should the organization acquire it, will be to provide housing for refugees.
However, in the future, they envision opening it for anyone in transitional situations.
Theresa added that their future plans could include working with adults and children with disabilities. This has been the Cianciolo’s mission for the past 20 years.
Read more in Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...