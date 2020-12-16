Local Police, Firefighters Give Santa A Helping Hand

DERBY – Once again children across the region will have a bright and shiny package to unwrap on Christmas morning, thanks to the law enforcement officers, firefighters and community donations.
Bright and early Wednesday morning, local, state, and federal officers and members from the Derby Line Fire Department delivered the toys and other gifts to Orleans County public schools. This year the Sheriff’s Department added Brighton Elementary School as well as some families that home school.
Dispatcher, Tammy LaCourse, from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, who facilitates the effort, came up with the idea with now-former Sheriff, Kirk Martin, about a dozen or so years ago. New Sheriff, Jennifer Harlow, who took over in January, decided to retain the initiative that brightens many families’ holiday season.
