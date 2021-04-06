A Jay man was killed while walking on Interstate-91 Monday morning.
Trooper Michael Marcinkowski says that Gary Starr, 66, was driving a tractor-trailer in Hartland when it became disabled. Police said Starr pulled into the breakdown lane, activated his four-way flashers and set up several traffic triangles behind his vehicle. For unknown reasons, Starr was walking in the southbound travel lane of Interstate-91 when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Tristan Blanchard, 35, of North Springfield came around a bend in the highway and struck Starr. Police said that Blanchard reported that he attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.
Starr was driving for Couture Trucking Inc. of Troy, Vermont.
Interstate-91 southbound was closed for more than five hours while emergency crews and police responded to and investigated the crash. The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program were on scene, along with the Hartford and Hartland fire departments and Hartford Emergency Medical Services.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing, but at this time no charges are expected. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call Trooper Michael Marcinkowski at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.