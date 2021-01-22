Coventry Couple Raises Alpacas, Llamas and Camels that Provide for a Business and Companionship

COVENTRY – What started as a small endeavor turned out to be a busy business for Jim and Mary Cobb of the Coventry Falls Alpaca Farm. The Cobbs began their farm on the Heermanville Road in 2005 with three pregnant alpacas. They now have 98.
Sixteen of their 98 are permanent borders owned by Curt and Carolyn Hardy of Ridge Hill Alpacas.
Mary explained that when she and Jim bought the property just outside of Coventry Village in 2003, they decided they needed some animals to compliment the hills and fields near their home.
“We decided to get alpacas,” she said. The couple searched for a source and got their first ones from Walden Mountain Alpaca Farm in Hardwick. About the same time, the Cobbs also bought a Llama. As their little crew started to build, Jim was looking online at the camels. “For Christmas, he had a choice of either a camel or a television, and he chose a camel.”
Jim calls them pets. He said the family started with one but realized he needed a friend. The Cobbs now have two camels. One of the intents to having camels was to attract more people to their farm. Jim said unlike some Vermonters, they don’t post their land and welcome anybody.
The second one that is a companion for the first one, was transported by the team from the television show “Shipping Wars.” The program featured the driver stopping to use the payphone at Martha’s Diner just outside Coventry Village. Mary explained the show contacted Jim while he was searching online for someone to transport the camel from Oklahoma to Coventry.
See The Full Story In Friday's Newport Daily Express...