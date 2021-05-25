Got Pfizer or Moderna? Be sure to get your second dose!
At Tuesday’s press conference with Governor Phil Scott and other state official, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, thanked the many Vermonters who have stepped up to get vaccinated, and urged those who get a shot that requires two doses (Pfizer or Moderna) to be sure to complete their vaccination.
“Getting both doses gives you the highest level of protection from COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “Participants in the clinical trials who did not receive both doses were not followed (for study) for a long period of time, so we don’t know for sure how well or how long one dose will protect you.”
“Taking the full course of vaccine also offers better protection against variants of the virus. We know these are still circulating, and we need to keep doing everything we can to keep them at bay,” said Dr. Levine. “This means getting as many Vermonters fully vaccinated as we can.”
Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to see the many easy and convenient options for getting your first or final vaccination. And be sure to bring your vaccination card with you when you get your second dose.
CDC data used to measure Vermont Forward progress adjusted
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Tuesday that Vermont will adjust vaccination data provided by the CDC and used to measure Vermont Forward progress, after discovering some records were being reported in duplicate.
The duplicates in CDC data were found in one batch of Veterans Affairs numbers reported late last week, and in a limited number of independent pharmacies, from April 6 through May 22, Sec. Smith said.
After correcting for this, the percentage of eligible Vermonters vaccinated (age 12+ with at least one dose) currently stands at 76.9%. Gov. Phil Scott said last week that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when Vermont reaches 80%.
“We have had great success with our vaccination program, but we are being extremely careful not to overstate our progress,” Sec. Smith said. “We have corrected our reporting and asked the CDC to remove the duplicates.”
View the Vermont Forward Plan: Roadmap to Reopening.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on May 25, 2021
The Vaccination Dashboard is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Data reported by the CDC is used to measure progress in the Vermont Forward Plan.
Description
Number
Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose
76.9%
Percent of all Vermont residents with at least one vaccine dose
67.8%
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on May 25, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
9
(24,136 total)
Currently hospitalized
10
Hospitalized in ICU
2
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.1%
People tested
392,247
Total tests
1,684,806
Total people recovered
22,663
Deaths
255
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
