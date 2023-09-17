LOWELL – Jason Blay, a Lowell firefighter, had to be airlifted from North Country Hospital in Newport to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Sunday morning after suffering a cardiac event while on scene at a home on Richardson Road in Lowell.
Newport Ambulance Service transported Blay from the scene to North Country Hospital. Lowell Fire Chief Calvin Allen said early Sunday afternoon that the last he had heard Blay was out of surgery and in stable condition. There were no other injuries at the scene, he said.