Gift Delivery to Sunrise Manor

Melinda and David Lamoureux, owners of Sunrise Manor and their children Maverick and Xavier accompanied by friend Finley Rodondi delivered Christmas gifts to all residents at Sunrise Manor. Melinda is also the SASH (Support and Services at Home)coordinator for Island Pond which residents participate in the program. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

