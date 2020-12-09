North Country Union High School Athletic Department has been made aware of a scam on local businesses in the area. A business out of Maryland is claiming to be collecting funds for the North Country Union High School Winter Sports Poster. They have been mailing invoices to local business through the mail. The NCUHS Athletic Department has no affiliation with this company. Please do not send them any money.
The Athletic Department does have a sports poster that is run annually, but their Athletic Director, Phil Joyal, contacts the local businesses directly and those funds are sent directly to the school and not out of state.