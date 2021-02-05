Regular Meeting Agenda

Monday, February 08, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

REMOTE MEETING

The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures

In Order to Participate Remotely:

Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#

or

by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote

City Council:    Paul Monette, Mayor

Dan Ross, Council President

Kevin Charboneau

Melissa Pettersson

John Wilson

 

Laura Dolgin, City Manager   

James D. Johnson, City Clerk/Treasurer

** Bond Vote Information Meeting Related to the Proposed Water Tower # 1**

 

Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order

Bond Vote Information Meeting Related to the Proposed Water Tower - Wayne Elliott

Approve Minutes of February 01, 2021

Comments by Members of the Public

New Business  

Old Business

Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: March 1, 2021 @ 6:30pm for the Regular & Informational Meeting about the Annual Meeting; March 2, 2021, Annual Meeting and @ 8:00 p.m. to bring up any other business from the Annual Meeting; Next Regular City Council meeting:  March 15, 2021

Executive Session: Evaluation of  Public Officer or Employee, 1 VSA 313(3(a)(3)

Executive Session: Employment Evaluation of City Manager, 1 VSA 313(3)(a)(3)

 Adjourn

Tags

Recommended for you