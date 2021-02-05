Regular Meeting Agenda
Monday, February 08, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
REMOTE MEETING
The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures
In Order to Participate Remotely:
Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#
or
by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote
City Council: Paul Monette, Mayor
Dan Ross, Council President
Kevin Charboneau
Melissa Pettersson
John Wilson
Laura Dolgin, City Manager
James D. Johnson, City Clerk/Treasurer
** Bond Vote Information Meeting Related to the Proposed Water Tower # 1**
Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order
Bond Vote Information Meeting Related to the Proposed Water Tower - Wayne Elliott
Approve Minutes of February 01, 2021
Comments by Members of the Public
New Business
Old Business
Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: March 1, 2021 @ 6:30pm for the Regular & Informational Meeting about the Annual Meeting; March 2, 2021, Annual Meeting and @ 8:00 p.m. to bring up any other business from the Annual Meeting; Next Regular City Council meeting: March 15, 2021
Executive Session: Evaluation of Public Officer or Employee, 1 VSA 313(3(a)(3)
Executive Session: Employment Evaluation of City Manager, 1 VSA 313(3)(a)(3)
Adjourn