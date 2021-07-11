Newport City Council Meeting

Regular Meeting Agenda

Monday, July 12, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Newport City Council Room

In Order to Participate Remotely:

Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#

 

Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order

Approve Minutes of June 21, 2021

Comments by Members of the Public

Water & Sewer Allocation; VOTE

Grandstand Preservation Association Update, Roger Cartee & James Johnson

New Business

Old Business

Set next meeting: Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: July 19, 2021 @ 6:30pm

Adjourn

