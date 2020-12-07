The meeting will be held by remote. To participate by phone, call-in at 978-990-5000 and enter PIN#185354. By video, go to https://www.freeconferencecall.com/ and use ID cityofnewportremote
Agenda
1: Call the Regular Council Meeting To Order
2: Approval Minutes Of November 16, 2020
3: Comments By Members Of The Public
4: Annual VAST North Country Mountaineer’s Snowmobile Club MOU: Stephen Dalpe, Vote
5: Fire & Recreation Budget Review
6: No. 164. An Act Relating To The Regulation Of Cannabis: Liz Vickers & David Templeman, Possible Vote
7. 2021 Regular City Council Meeting Schedule, Vote
8. New Business
9. Old Business
10. Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: December 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
11. Adjourn