Newport Police Arrest Suspect in Hotel Robbery and Store Burglary
-
- Updated
- Comments
NEWPORT, VERMONT -- Police Chief Travis R. Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department has arrested a resident in connection with thefts at a hotel and a local business.
Michael Cornell, AGE 33, of Newport, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Burglary.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, at about 11 p.m, Newport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Newport Inn and Suites at 444 East Main St. Responding officers were told a man had approached an employee, demanded cash and claimed he had a gun, but did not show a weapon. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
During a subsequent investigation, officers determined that minutes before the robbery occurred, a person called the hotel to ask whether it accepted cash payments or could provide change.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Newport Police responded to a report of a break-in at Pure PC Repair, 96 Western Ave. Officers investigating that incident determined that the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash.
Following the review of surveillance footage and an anonymous tip, Newport Police identified Cornell as a possible suspect and interviewed him as part of their investigation last week. Cornell later called Newport police and allegedly confessed to the Pure PC Repair break-in.
Newport Police determined that the phone number Cornell used to call the department matched the number of the caller in the Newport Inn and Suites robbery, leading to the additional charge.
Newport Police K-9 Track also contributed to the investigation.
"I appreciate the efforts by all of the officers who have diligently pursued a resolution to these incidents in the weeks since they occurred," Bingham said.
Cornell was lodged on $10,000 bail and will be arraigned Thursday in Orleans District Court.
These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Newport Police Arrest Suspect in Hotel Robbery and Store Burglary
- Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) February 3, 2021
- Elementary School Budget Presented To City Council
- Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
- GOP's McConnell blasts 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene
- Governor Phil Scott Expedites Response to Vermont Department of Labor Tax Form Error
- New Data Highlights Protective Factors and Effects of COVID-19 on Vermont Youth
- Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) February 2, 2021
Popular Content
Articles
- VSP Looking For Missing 18 Year-Old Woman
- Harassment Lawsuit Against Vermont Broadcasters Settled
- Getting to Know North Country’s Riann Fortin
- Snowboarding Falcons Announce Schedule
- Proposed Water Tower in the City
- Newport City Council to Meet Monday Night 2/1/21
- Negotiating for Sheriff’s Coverage in Barton Beaks Down, No Coverage
- North Country Hospital Holds Annual Meeting
- Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect 4 PM today through 7 AM Wednesday
- Newport Police Arrest Suspect in Hotel Robbery and Store Burglary
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.