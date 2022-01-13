MONTPELIER – Not every mask is created equal. That's the word state health officials brought to Gov. Phil Scott's weekly press conference Tuesday.
Dr. Mark Levine, Commissioner Of The Vermont Department of Health, said that while any mask is better than no mask, health officials recommend people wear a high-quality mask such as N95 and KN95 as the state faces the Omicron variant. People who can't obtain a recommended mask can double-layer a disposable surgical mask under a cloth mask to increase effectiveness.
"Please don't rely on a single cloth mask," he begged. Levine also stated that therapeutic treatments for Covid-19 are critical for keeping higher-risk people out of the hospital, but the treatments need to be used early in the illness. "While the federal government tells us that supplies will be limited for several weeks more, some supplies are still available and are coming into the state."
