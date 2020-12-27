Preservation Trust of Vermont  Awards Memphremagog Community Maritime and the Northern Star $50,000

The Preservation Trust of Vermont has awarded Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM) and the Northern Star a $50,000 community revitalization grant that will help preserve and support the activities of the Northern Star while invigorating a key destination location in support of downtown Newport. “We have been working on this grant for over two years, and it has finally come to fruition,” said David Converse, Board President of MCM.
“Newport is truly a special place,” stated Ben Doyle, the President of the Preservation Trust of Vermont. “This investment in the Northern Star recognizes the wonderful work community leaders have accomplished as they seek to ‘return to the lake’ and leverage outdoor recreation assets for greater economic activity in the downtown. We look forward to seeing folks out on the water.”
For more than 40 years, the Preservation Trust of Vermont has been working to strengthen and preserve communities. Historic preservation is at the core of our work, and we know that something special happens when we use it to strengthen the social fabric of Vermont communities. We help communities keep gathering places alive and encourage the vitality of our downtowns and village centers while retaining the integrity of the surrounding rural landscape. (Preservation Trust of Vermont website)
In addition to scenic, lunch and dinner, private, and exciting themed cruises, MCM will utilize the Northern Star for educational purposes as well. “Education is going to be a key part of Memphremagog Community Maritime and the Northern Star,” said Rick Desrochers, Executive Director of MCM. “It’s not going to be just the Northern Star, we want to reach out to as many businesses and people as possible. This is about building community partnerships, and it is going to take everybody coming together to make Newport and the Northeast Kingdom someplace special.”
MCM is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote and provide educational, research, and tourism opportunities that bring people together to celebrate and share great experiences on and around Lake Memphremagog. The Northern Star serves as a gateway to understanding and learning about Lake Memphremagog and the community. She is the spirit that helps the community and visitors celebrate the connections to the past, present, and future.
This partnership between the Preservation Trust of Vermont and Memphremagog Community Maritime will help to strengthen and improve upon the common goal of both organizations: strengthening communities and building lasting partnerships within them. The Northern Star looks forward to our next cruising season, and we look forward to seeing you on board