BARTON- Vermont State Police Lt. Debra Munson is calling on Orleans County residents, especially Barton residents, to work with law enforcement to address criminal activity. Munson appeared before the Barton select board on Wednesday morning with a plan of action.
Night time armed robberies, increased drug sales activity, and issues related to unpermitted salvage yards on Burton Hill Road and Leblanc Road are areas of concern.
Some progress has been made by the Agency of Natural Resources, which signed an Administrative Order on January 6, 2022 to Brent Bapp for violations related to the Burton Hill Road property. Board chair Ken Mitchell-Eby said a 30 day public notice and comment period has commenced. On February 5th the Administrative Order will be served on Bapp. A fine of $30,000 for violations to date will be a part of the administrative order.
