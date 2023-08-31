NEWPORT CITY- The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative has put together a coalition of organizations to focus on long term recovery from the July storms. Six Vermont counties were declared disaster areas and have been eligible for FEMA funding to repair the damage.
The Collaborative is hosting Zoom meetings with the long-term goal of organizing the three Northeast Kingdom counties, and perhaps Lamoille County, into an organized response team. When disaster strikes, various agencies and organizations can coordinate both a short-term response plan, as well as a long-term plan.