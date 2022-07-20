NEWPORT CITY - A popular store on Main Street has a new owner.
Goudreault Bourgeois previously owned Vermont Soaps and Stuff above Lago Trattoria on Main Street in Newport City. That store closed during Covid-19. The opportunity to buy Madame Archetypes Panoply came up because Goudreault Bourgeois was friends with Gehrmann.
“Sherry had several offers, but most of them were from people who wanted to change the store or move the store, and that was breaking her heart. I could see that, and that is the day I decided to buy the store,” Goudreault Bourgeois recalled. “I believed in the store, and I believe it can and will survive, especially now that the pandemic is settling.”
Goudreault Bourgeois said that Gehrmann was overjoyed and happy about the decision to keep the store in the community, and many area residents also expressed their gratitude. Owning a store in the center of Newport City means a lot to Goudreault Bourgeois.
“It means I have a full-time hobby, and I have employees,” she said. “I also have a stake in the community. I’m becoming integrated in the community as I’m getting to know the other business owners. It’s fun, and I’m happy and love doing this.”
Goudreault Bourgeois is also pleased that she can provide items such as new brand-named clothing, housewares, and high-end purses at affordable prices without driving to Chittenden County. The store also has toys and artwork. Goudreault Bourgeois plans to add bargain items and high-end items and will bring in even more lines as she gets inspired. The store also has sales and daily specials.
