Shelly Goudreault Bourgeois

 Goudreault Bourgeois, the new owner of Madame Archetypes Panoply on Main Street in Newport City. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

NEWPORT CITY - A popular store on Main Street has a new owner.

Shelly Goudreault Bourgeois purchased Madame Archetypes Panoply from Sherry Gehrmann in June, but didn’t have a grand opening until July 1.

Tags

Recommended for you