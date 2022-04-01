A Maryville, Tennessee, man is due to return to Vermont to answer a charge of second-degree murder of his daughter. Jason Roberts, 44, is accused of injuring his newborn daughter on February 3, 2001. She died from her injuries on July 16, 2016, death at Boston Children’s Hospital, police said.
Detective Sgt. James Vooris with the Vermont State Police wrote in a press release issued Friday, April 1, that in April 2017, Detectives with The Vermont State Police began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts. She was 15 when she died from internal injuries, Vooris wrote.
Roberts was previously charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, Vooris said.
On March 31, an arrest warrant was issued with the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, for the arrest of Roberts for the charge of second-degree murder. On Friday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and The United States Marshall Service in Maryville Tennessee took Roberts into custody. As of Friday evening, he was in the custody of the State of Tennessee, pending his extradition to the State of Vermont to face charges.
