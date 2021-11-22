NEWPORT CITY – A 30-year-old Springfield Mass. man accused of a gunpoint kidnapping of a Newport City woman and later pointing a firearm at a federal border patrol agent in Orleans County is being held without bail.
Ivan F. Carmona had been on the run from authorities for eight weeks after the reported kidnapping and had an alleged car chase to elude police, officials said.
The U.S. Border Patrol took him into custody on Thursday afternoon, but not before he pointed a handgun at a border patrol agent during a foot chase in the woods off Bear Mountain Road in North Troy, police said.
Carmona, who was with a second wanted man, tried to break away and Border Patrol Agent Matthew Palma began the foot pursuit shortly after noon, police said.
Palma, wearing a vest with the words Border Patrol displayed, ordered Carmona to stop, but he ignored the command and continued to run, police said. Carmona at one point alledgely pulled a handgun from his clothing and pointed it at Agent Palma, who reported he became in fear for his life, police said. Palma drew his own pistol and pointed it at the wanted fugitive, who then threw his handgun into the woods. Carmona was later taken into custody by the Border Patrol. Carmona was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans to await arraignment in Vermont Superior Court by video on Friday.
