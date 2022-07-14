NEWPORT CITY – A 19-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man who was accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and driving well over 100 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon appeared in Orleans County Court Thursday to answer TO charges including felony eluding, fentanyl-trafficking, unlawful restraint, possession of depressant/stimulant/narcotic and cocaine possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of cannabis possession and gross negligence.
On Thursday, Vermont Offender Locator showed Raquan Knight as being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.
During his arraignment earlier in the day, Judge Lisa Warren set a secured appearance bond of $15,000 with a cash or surety deposit of $5,000 and numerous conditions, including being released to a court-approved responsible adult.
Trooper Nathan Handy with the Vermont State Police wrote in an affidavit that at about 4:50 p.m. on July 13, he saw a Dodge Challenger near Railroad Square in Newport City fail to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Handy stated he attempted to catch the vehicle that allegedly sped up and began to pass vehicles on the roadway. The driver then allegedly continued on to Route 191 at speeds toward 90 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
