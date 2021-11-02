NEWPORT CITY – A Greensboro man accused of shooting and killing Robert Chaplin of East Hardwick on Oct. 20 was ordered held without bail on Monday pending a weight of the evidence hearing set for Wednesday.
Darryl Johnson pled not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Newport on Monday to charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. If found guilty, Johnson faces life in prison.
During the arraignment, Orleans County State Attorney Jennifer Barrett said Johnson and Chaplin knew each other, and the incident began at a store in Hardwick. She said that Johnson was the aggressor who allegedly shoved Chaplin out of the store and across the parking lot and a surveillance video caught it on camera.
