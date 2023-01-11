Donald Billow mug shot

Donald Billow. (Courtesy Vermont State Police)

NEWPORT CITY – Donald Billow, 42 of Albany, denied felony charges for  first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon and obstruction of justice. The charges stem from an incident that took place on January 9 where Billow allegedly threatened to kill several people before being detained by police and subsequently lighting a Vermont State Police cruiser on fire while he was inside. Billow also pled innocent to a number of misdemeanor charges connected to the same incident. Judge Lisa Warren set bail at $1,500 with several conditions of release, including to stay away from his former girlfriend, Chelsy Baraw, 24, and her parents, Candy, 46, and Wilbur, 48, court records show.

 

