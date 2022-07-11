NEWPORT CITY – Friday was almost a scene out of a 1970s police drama television sitcom. Jamie Bocash, 42, of Johnson, is accused of stealing a car from East Main Street in Newport, getting into an accident in the Causeway, and continuing for about 18 miles until he crashed into a home on Route 100 in Lowell. On Monday, Judicial Officer Lisa Warren set bail at $2,500 after Bocash entered innocent pleas to multiple charges.
Bocash was charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle without owner consent/aggravated, and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, reckless or gross negligence, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
For the rest of the story, see Tuesday's Express.