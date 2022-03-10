cused of trying to cash a $280 check made out to a local church appeared in Orleans County Court Tuesday, where he pled innocent to charges of False Pretenses or False Tokens and Petit Larceny of $900 or less.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the online offender locator showed Nathan Cheney as being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He also faces several other charges stemming from other cases, including assault and robbery with a weapon and heroin possession.
Newport City Police Officer Cody Smith wrote in an affidavit that on Jan. 24, he spoke to an alleged victim who reported that someone stole mail out of her vehicle. The woman told police that she picked up her mail from the post office before going to Summer Street and Second Street. Later, she received word that Cheney allegedly tried to cash a check intended for Life in Christ Fellowship. However, the bank reportedly refused to cash the check and Cheney left, court records say.
A bank employee told police that while inspecting the check, the employee noticed that it appeared altered to say Nathan Cheney, and that Cheney had allegedly endorsed his name on the back of the check, court records state.