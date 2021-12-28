NEWPORT CITY – A 39-year-old man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 with a six-year-old child in the vehicle appeared in Orleans County on Monday.
William Yediares pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of eluding a law enforcement officer as well as misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger wrote in an affidavit that at 9:30 p.m., on Sunday, state police issued a “Be on the lookout” for a pickup truck traveling south in the northbound lane on I-91 near mile marker 138. The trooper, who was in Lyndonville said he began driving north until mile marker 140 when he saw fresh tire marks that appeared to turn around and headed back north. Schlesinger said the tire marks ran into a serpentine motion, back and forth from the breakdown lane to the left shoulder.
