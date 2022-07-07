NEWPORT CITY – Cameron Bowen, 28, of Newport appeared in court on Tuesday, to face charges for resisting arrest. Bowen was arrested on July 2, following a foot pursuit that ended with him jumping in Lake Memphremagog. Police were attempting to apprehend Bowen in connection with grand larceny and identity theft charges, after Bowen allegedly failed to show up for his court appearance. Bowen pleaded innocent to the resisting arrest charge Tuesday. He was released on conditions.
