By CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
A former Derby man is due to return to Vermont from Tennessee to answer a charge of second-degree murder of his daughter, Vermont State Police said.
Jason Roberts, 44, now of Maryville, Tenn. is accused of injuring his newborn daughter on February 3, 2001, police said. They said she died from complications from her injuries on July 16, 2016 at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Detective Sgt. James Vooris of the Major Crime Squad said Friday that in April 2017 state police detectives began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts.
Madison was 15 when she died from internal injuries initially received when 6 weeks old, police said.
Roberts was previously charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, Vooris said. Records show Roberts later pleaded no contest and went to prison, police said.
An arrest warrant was issued by a Vermont Superior Court judge in Newport on Thursday for the arrest of Roberts for the charge of second-degree murder.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service took Roberts into custody in Maryville Tennessee on Friday. As of Friday evening, he was in the custody of the State of Tennessee, pending his extradition to the State of Vermont to face the murder charge.