NEWPORT CITY – Seth Pierce, 20, of Lowell was charged on Friday with a Felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a fatality. The crash took place on Hazen Notch Road on May 18 and claimed the life of 52-year-old Shayne Bessette. Pierce pled not guilty and was released on conditions. Should he be found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
According to court files, at approximately 2:39 p.m., on May 18, 2023, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell. Upon arrival, troopers located a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup at an uncontrolled rest, down an embankment of the westbound shoulder of the road. Sgt. Thomas Howard wrote in an affidavit that Bessette was found within the vicinity of the truck, having been ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.