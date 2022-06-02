By Staff Writers
NEWPORT CITY – An evening brawl led to attempted second degree murder a charge. Dylan Dewing, 31, pleaded innocent to the charge in Orleans County Criminal Court Tuesday. Dewing also faces charges of aggravated assault, operating a vehicle carelessly or negligently, and three charges of violation of conditions. He pleaded not-guilty to all allegations.
Judge Lisa Warren held Dewing without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing. If found guilty, he faces 20 years to life in prison.
According to court records, on Friday, May 27, Dewing was involved in a fight that resulted in serious injury to the alleged victim. The altercation led to Dewing allegedly grabbing a tire iron and repeatedly hitting another man in the head multiple times. When officers arrived, Dewing allegedly tried to flee the scene, almost hitting the alleged victim with the vehicle he was operating. Officers were able to stop him, and brought him into custody. In the course of questioning Dewing and witnesses, alcohol was found in the vehicle Dewing had been driving, the record shows.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Orleans County State Attorney Jennifer Barrett explained that Dewing already has a pending attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing somebody, and a pending sexual assault charge. Dewing is already under conditions of release for both of these cases, she continued, and yet he broke those conditions by fighting, being in possession of alcohol, and by using a weapon.
